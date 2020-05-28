MK-Studios Announces Lisbon For P3D v5

Scenery developer MK-Studios have announced that Lisbon for P3D V5 will be available soon to purchase.

We'd like to inform you that Lisbon for P3D V5 will be available soon. This is not only an updated installer but we also took a chance to change a few small things reported by you. This is both for V4 and V5.

P3D V5 compatibility

Improved satellite blending

Improved satellite watermask

Wet FX changed

AFCAD runway 35/17 closed

SODE error in V5 fixed (require V4 reinstallation)

Runway lights brightness increased

Since Lisbon changed a lot in real life we plan to start our work on V2 soon as well. The airport and the surrounding area will receive a huge update then.

You may expect some shots of Tenerife Vol. 1 tomorrow as well. The airport will receive a BIG update as well. A new high-quality mesh, updated satellite images, and more. Vol. 2 will follow with similar improvements.

Since many of you asked, we'll also show you more of Rome and Helsinki in June.

A small update for Keflavik is WIP. We want to add animated traffic at the airport.

Donegal! Prepare your turboprops, it's coming!

Source