Kelowna International Airport Coming To X-Plane 11

In a joint venture between FSimStudios and Canada4XP, Kelowna International Airport will soon be making its way to X-Plane 11.

Kelowna International Airport is a Canadian airport located approximately 10 minutes or 6.2 nautical miles northeast of Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. Key destinations from the airport are Pacific Northwest (United States and Canada), Western Canada, Northern Canada, Toronto as well as seasonal connections to Southwestern United States, Mexico and Caribbean.

Source