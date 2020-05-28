  • Orbx - KFAT Fresno Yosemite Airport Released For X-Plane 11

    Nels_Anderson
    Orbx - KFAT Fresno Yosemite Airport Released For X-Plane 11

    KFAT Fresno Yosemite International Airport is out now for X-Plane 11 - Enjoy the perfect flight sim gateway to Yosemite’s impressive national parks!

    Featuring an impressive level of quality, Fresno Yosemite International Airport is the perfect place to experience a variety of piloting opportunities.

    Key Features

    • Detailed rendition of Fresno Yosemite Airport
    • Quality texturing with PBR materials throughout
    • Interact with the airport with SAM jetways and marshellers
    • Atmospheric night lighting
    • Custom static F15 and Blackhawk models
    • Interior modelling of the main terminal
    • Optimised for great performance
    • Designed for TrueEarth Northern California

