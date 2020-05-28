Orbx - KFAT Fresno Yosemite Airport Released For X-Plane 11

KFAT Fresno Yosemite International Airport is out now for X-Plane 11 - Enjoy the perfect flight sim gateway to Yosemite’s impressive national parks!
Featuring an impressive level of quality, Fresno Yosemite International Airport is the perfect place to experience a variety of piloting opportunities.
Key Features
- Detailed rendition of Fresno Yosemite Airport
- Quality texturing with PBR materials throughout
- Interact with the airport with SAM jetways and marshellers
- Atmospheric night lighting
- Custom static F15 and Blackhawk models
- Interior modelling of the main terminal
- Optimised for great performance
- Designed for TrueEarth Northern California