Orbx - KFAT Fresno Yosemite Airport Released For X-Plane 11

KFAT Fresno Yosemite International Airport is out now for X-Plane 11 - Enjoy the perfect flight sim gateway to Yosemite’s impressive national parks!

Featuring an impressive level of quality, Fresno Yosemite International Airport is the perfect place to experience a variety of piloting opportunities.

Key Features

Detailed rendition of Fresno Yosemite Airport

Quality texturing with PBR materials throughout

Interact with the airport with SAM jetways and marshellers

Atmospheric night lighting

Custom static F15 and Blackhawk models

Interior modelling of the main terminal

Optimised for great performance

Designed for TrueEarth Northern California

