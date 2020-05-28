Microsoft Flight Simulator May 28th, 2020 Development Update

Feature Discovery Series - Episode 8 Is Here

The team is excited to announce the release of Episode 8 (IFR) from our Feature Discovery Series. In this episode, we provide an in-depth look at IFR!

Alpha 3 Patch Coming Soon

We are preparing to release a patch for Alpha 3 (build 1.3.11.0) within the next 24 hours. The patch will contain updates to Peripherals and Controls, Planes, UI, and Stability.

Feedback Snapshot Version 0402 Now Available

We have released the preview for version 0402 of our Feedback Snapshot in the Insider Area.

Source