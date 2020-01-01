  • Runway 26 Simulations Releases Guernsey Airport

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-28-2020 02:30 PM  Number of Views: 3  
    0 Comments

    Runway 26 Simulations Releases Guernsey Airport

    Guernsey Airport developed for X-Plane 11.

    Features

    • Accurately modeled 3D modeled airport and buildings
    • HD ground textures
    • PBR materials
    • Autogate
    • Ground traffic
    • Static aircraft
    • 3D grass and trees
    • Custom night lighting

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus app atc avro avro vulcan beechcraft boeing boeing 747 bristol c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mesh mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx piper pmdg prepar3d rolling cumulus sale simworks studios taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim vflyteair virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan washington x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    DAVIDSTRAKA

    Left Hand Patter to TEX - Honda Jet

    Thread Starter: DAVIDSTRAKA

    OK, had to give it a shot. This approach is WOW! Nothing like flying inside a bowl of floating Cap'N Crunch. Didn't make in on the first approach....

    Last Post By: Macroburst Today, 03:32 PM Go to last post
    flyboy208

    USS Nimitz CVN-68

    Thread Starter: flyboy208

    This is the reason I bought FSX. I could not stand it anymore, seeing all of the great screenshots at various FS sites, reading of it's praises, etc....

    Last Post By: PhantomTweak Today, 03:07 PM Go to last post
    Propwash

    Change runway numbers

    Thread Starter: Propwash

    I have noticed recently that the runway numbers at Taiwan Taoyuan Intl (RCTP) have changed. The original runway 05L has been changed to 05 and 05R...

    Last Post By: f16jockey_2 Today, 02:53 PM Go to last post
    cowbananas

    ILS approach and other panels

    Thread Starter: cowbananas

    I was wondering, as a novice with a fair understanding of flight, if it has a noticeable effect if you use, for example, a Boeing 737 panel with a...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 01:26 PM Go to last post