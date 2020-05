Simultech Previews Hawaii for P3D v4/v5

The most expensive part in terms of development is the ground.

Also in PHNL we have included some innovations; firstly we use all native PBR materials for the terrain using the new Prepar3D v5 SDK, and then we have a terrain that uses high resolution mesh rendered and managed by the simulator, improving performance and visual appearance compared to the technique used in KORD v2.

