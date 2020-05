FlyingIron Simulations Previews P-38 For X-Plane 11

FlyingIron Simulations have released some WIP screen shots of their P-38 Lightning for X-Plane 11:

The Lockheed P-38 Lightning is a World War II-era American piston-engined fighter aircraft. Developed for the United States Army Air Corps, the P-38 had distinctive twin booms and a central nacelle containing the cockpit and armament.

The P-38 was the only American fighter aircraft in large-scale production throughout American involvement in the war, from Pearl Harbor to Victory over Japan Day.

