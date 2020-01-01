Special Features
- Full interior and exterior PBR
- 3D interior and exterior with MANY details
- Rain effect support (dynamic drops movement)
- Customized FMOD sounds
- Carenado G1000 (based on default G1000 of X-Plane)
Features
- VR compatible
- Specially designed engine dynamics for XP11
- Flight physics optimized for XP11 standards
- Physically Based Rendering materials and textures throughout
- PBR materials authored with industry-standard software used by the film and gaming industries
- Realistic behavior compared to the real airplane. Realistic weight and balance. Tested by several pilots for maximum accuracy
Included In The Package
- 5 HD liveries
- 1 HD Blank livery
- Carenado G1000 PDF
- PA46 Emergency Checklist PDF
- PA46 Normal Procedures PDF
- PA46 Performance Tables PDF
- PA46 Reference PDF
- Recommended Settings XPLANE 11 PDF
Purchase Carenado - PA46 500TP Malibu Meridian G1000 for X-Plane 11