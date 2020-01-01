  • Carenado - PA46 500TP Malibu Meridian G1000 for X-Plane 11

    Nels_Anderson
    Carenado - PA46 500TP Malibu Meridian G1000 for X-Plane 11

    Special Features

    • Full interior and exterior PBR
    • 3D interior and exterior with MANY details
    • Rain effect support (dynamic drops movement)
    • Customized FMOD sounds
    • Carenado G1000 (based on default G1000 of X-Plane)

    Features

    • VR compatible
    • Specially designed engine dynamics for XP11
    • Flight physics optimized for XP11 standards
    • Physically Based Rendering materials and textures throughout
    • PBR materials authored with industry-standard software used by the film and gaming industries
    • Realistic behavior compared to the real airplane. Realistic weight and balance. Tested by several pilots for maximum accuracy

    Included In The Package

    • 5 HD liveries
    • 1 HD Blank livery
    • Carenado G1000 PDF
    • PA46 Emergency Checklist PDF
    • PA46 Normal Procedures PDF
    • PA46 Performance Tables PDF
    • PA46 Reference PDF
    • Recommended Settings XPLANE 11 PDF

