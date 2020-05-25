  • iniBuilds Update On A380 And A300-600R(F) For X-Plane 11

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-27-2020  
    0 Comments

    iniBuilds Update On A300-600R(F) For X-Plane 11

    iniSimulations A380

    We provided a statement back in Development Update #1, that we would update you on the latest situation on this project.

    Our ethos at iniBuilds and iniSimulations is to ensure that we are providing excellent products to our customers and the market. Consequently following our last proper update on this project in April 2019, we went back to the drawing boards and really thought how we could improve on what we had.

    We are pleased to inform you that in that time we have developed the unique technology to the A380; working on key systems, but we have also ensured our modelling is most accurate and to our highest standards. You can find the latest near-to-complete renders of the iniSimulations A380, that is completely new to the version showcased back in April 2019.

    A300 Development Update #5

    We hope you are still saying safe and complying with international safety regulations during these difficult times. We are happy to inform you that this has not caused any delays to our developments and the team have continued to make significant progress.

    iniBuilds Update On A300-600R(F) For X-Plane 11

    iniSimulations A300-600R(F)

    As mentioned in Development Update #4, we are in the midst of our beta testing phase, and are happy to inform you that progress is going well with our testing team thoroughly testing the aircraft in all aspects. We do not have an expected date for when the beta phase will close and consequently we will not be releasing or rushing any aspect of the project; our aim is to provide the ultimate experience to you, the customer.

    However, we are pleased to showcase some footage of the systems and sounds in action that you can see below, a near to complete features list, along with some of the latest paints out of the hangar by our talented iniBuilds Painting Team!

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020

