Today you can watch the historic first launch by SpaceX with astronauts on board. NASA has asked people to stay home and not watch the launch directly, but there are plenty of online viewing options. Then, try the docking maneuver for yourself with a free simulator.

The simulator, provided by SpaceX, will familiarize you with the controls of the actual interface used by NASA astronauts to manually pilot the SpaceX Dragon 2 to the International Space Station. Try it, and see if you're patient and skilled enough to be an astronaut.

Links

