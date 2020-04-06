Review: Active Sky For Prepar3D

Active Sky For Prepar3D Publisher: HiFi Simulation Technologies

Review Author: Michael Hayward

$49.99

In flight simulation, one of its most important aspects is its meteorological setup and how airflow is simulated around your aircraft. This determines how your aircraft will react in different weather patterns as well as giving you a different control feel upon certain conditions. This is also the key to how realistic your simulation is!

HiFi Simulation Technologies has long been leaders in the flight simulation scene for their weather enhancing add-ons and updated cloud texture packs. Active Sky is their flagship product and for years has been trusted by many to create realistic flying conditions within FSX, P3D and even X-Plane!

In this review, we take a closer look at Active Sky for P3D v4 and see if this edition of their long-standing weather platform sits with the glowing reviews that previous versions have been given!

Download And Installation

Installation for Active Sky is simple to follow but requires a few steps.

Firstly you will want to ensure that your simulator is closed and you are connected to the internet - this is important for activation as well as allowing the platform to update your weather to match real-world METAR.

Once this has been installed, a pop-up asks if you would like to install AS Connect. Select yes to this as AS Connect is what allows Active Sky to talk to the simulator and send it weather updates on the go. This works in a very similar way to SimConnect.

After installation, the Active Sky client will then open. Input your activation key and email and you are good to go!

There is then one further optional download and that is for X-Gauge, a weather radar panel for your aircraft, and this can be installed onto all or a select few of your planes.

Inside the root Active Sky folder is a series of documents that can help you through the installation and setup process of Active Sky in detail, such as a readme file with a series of troubleshooting steps and a Documentation folder with a 108-page user guide in PDF and Word Document formats. If you ever get stuck with this add-on, there is certainly a lot here that can help you!