FSDG - Rhodes Island Of the Knights For X-Plane 11

    Our popular Rhodes scenery - now also available for X-Plane 11!

    Known as the Island of Knights, Rhodes is one of the most interesting islands in the Aegean - and the largest of the Dodecanese islands. It features two airports, Diagoras International Airport and Maritsa Airport, a military airfield which these days is often used for motorsports events. With the new apron layout, Diagoras Airport now has more parking spots to satisfy the growing tourism demand of more than 5 million passengers per year.

    FSDG-Rhodes is the perfect destination for every pilot who flies the Aegean!

    Features

    • Complete coverage of the whole island with high resolution aerial imagery, night lighting and autogen
    • Additional landmarks like hotels, solar parks, olive plantations, wind generators, greenhouses and more
    • Extremely realistic rendition of Diagoras International Airport, Rhodes/Greece (LGRP)
    • Authentic rendition of Maritsa Airport (LGRD)
    • Realistic shadow and light rendition
    • PBR ground materials for more realism
    • New 2019 apron layout with pushback gates
    • Animated ground traffic
    • Optimized for great performance and visual results
    • Customized Mesh for LGRP with underground garage entries towards the apron
    • Includes fix to ensure Ortho4XP compatibility
    • Manual included

    Also available for FSX/P3D

