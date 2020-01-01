  • Taburet - Florida AXP For X-Plane 11

    Taburet - Florida AXP For X-Plane 11

    The second generation of Autogen for X-Plane packages. The new generation goes much further into adding a more detailed coverage for buildings and woodlands into the scene.

    Florida AXP second generation is a blend of multiple data to achieve a complete buildings coverage for the State of Florida. Not less than approximately 7 million buildings are injected into this autogen package to achieve 99% coverage positioning buildings on the right position.

    It can work on its own; any mesh; any photorealistic scenery; any airport addon; any cityscape scenery. AXP can be customised as for example texture editing. Forests coverage is provided by USGS woodland data, ensuring no trees are popping up at randoom position but only where woodland exist in real world.

