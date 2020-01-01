MicroProse Announces The Mighty Eighth

MicroProse is a developer name not heard of for a while, but they are back with a new title in the works. The Mighty Eighth. The Mighty Eighth will be a VR-first project (but also playable with no VR enabled) in which you will be able to play with nine other friends (or AI crew) as you work together to survive the war and accomplish your missions.

Drop those bombs on the right spot, guide your crew through long drawn out day, or the dark, moonless nights, keep your airplane in touch with the rest of the squadron and HQ as you monitor radios and communications. Defend your Flying Fortress by keeping those enemy fighters away from you and your squadron mates. Pilot or co-pilot this beast under a massive amount of stress - and enemy fire, but don’t drop out of formation or you’re a sitting duck.

In addition to the B-17 Flying Fortress, the Mighty Eighth flew the B-24 Liberator, and that aircraft will be included as well.

