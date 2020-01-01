E-Mesh: Colorado - Overhauled, Free And supporting P3D

I just couldn’t stand it anymore. This one was sitting on the shelf, collecting dust and in dire need of a good tune-up. So, that’s what it got. E-Mesh: Colorado v1.1 isn’t just a quality of life update, it’s an entire top to bottom rework. All data has been completely re-exported and optimized. The installer has been brought up-to-date with the rest of our product installers, offering support for FSX, FSX:SE, P3Dv2, P3Dv3, P3Dv4, and of course, P3Dv5!

Although, why don’t we just sweeten the deal a little while we’re at it.. From here on out, E-Mesh Colorado is 100% free! Yep. No take-backs.

For the time being, due to increased bandwidth demand, E-Mesh: Colorado will only be available for new downloads from ShareMods. A primary download from the ESD server will be added at a later date, once the initial download rush has subsided. Those who have previously purchased E-Mesh: Colorado from the ESD store still have the ability to download the scenery from our servers via the Purchase History page.

What’s New In v1.1?

Added support for P3Dv3, P3Dv4 and P3Dv5

A complete top to bottom overhaul of the scenery

Re-exported terrain mesh as 32-bit instead of 16-bit, improving quality



Optimized terrain mesh to substantially reduce file size



Reduced terracing of 3-meter mesh

Upgraded installer to current standards

Source