E-Mesh: Colorado - Overhauled, Free And supporting P3D

I just couldn’t stand it anymore. This one was sitting on the shelf, collecting dust and in dire need of a good tune-up. So, that’s what it got. E-Mesh: Colorado v1.1 isn’t just a quality of life update, it’s an entire top to bottom rework. All data has been completely re-exported and optimized. The installer has been brought up-to-date with the rest of our product installers, offering support for FSX, FSX:SE, P3Dv2, P3Dv3, P3Dv4, and of course, P3Dv5!
Although, why don’t we just sweeten the deal a little while we’re at it.. From here on out, E-Mesh Colorado is 100% free! Yep. No take-backs.
For the time being, due to increased bandwidth demand, E-Mesh: Colorado will only be available for new downloads from ShareMods. A primary download from the ESD server will be added at a later date, once the initial download rush has subsided. Those who have previously purchased E-Mesh: Colorado from the ESD store still have the ability to download the scenery from our servers via the Purchase History page.
What’s New In v1.1?
- Added support for P3Dv3, P3Dv4 and P3Dv5
- A complete top to bottom overhaul of the scenery
- Re-exported terrain mesh as 32-bit instead of 16-bit, improving quality
- Optimized terrain mesh to substantially reduce file size
- Reduced terracing of 3-meter mesh
- Upgraded installer to current standards