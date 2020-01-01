  • Pilot Experience Sim Previews Biarritz Airport

    Pilot Experience Sim Previews Biarritz Airport

    We are pleased to present the first previews of the work in progress at Biarritz / Pays Basque Airport LFBZ for P3D V4 and V5. We have worked for the moment on an ultra precise photo real mesh LOD19 (0.07m) and paid particular attention to the coloring so that it is the most natural and realistic and sticks perfectly with the mesh of Orbx or other VFR.

    The local vegetation has been added. The work on the basic AFCAD done with precision including the 2020 data and a very precise control on the AI traffic. The custom ground is not yet drawn on these screen shots.

    About Biarritz Pays Basque Airport

    Biarritz Pays Basque Airport, also known as Biarritz Airport or Biarritz-Parme Airport, is an airport serving Biarritz, France. It is located 5 km (3.1 mi) southeast of Biarritz, near Bayonne and Anglet. The airport is served by numerous European hubs. The airport opened on 11 April 1954.

