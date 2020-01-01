Introducing TrueEarth Oregon for P3Dv4+

Sensational sights await in Oregon. Get ready to have your breath taken away by inspirational national parks, vibrant cities and divine areas of natural beauty. Discover all new mountains, canyons, forests and more on your journey to bring North America to life in P3D v4+.

Taking full advantage of the new and improved Prepar3D v5 engine, traversing Oregon is a visual delight which will leave you wanting more. So saddle up, step into your plane and get flying across one of the most visually stunning locations on Earth.

Expect to see a release very soon along with TrueEarth Washington!

Source