TorqueSim Islander 1.1 Coming Soon

    05-25-2020  
    Aircraft developer TorqueSim are working on an update to their excellent Islander for X-Plane 11. This 1.1 update represents a massive improvement over the original in all areas:

    We've been hard at work preparing a major update for the Islander since its initial release! Our philosophy at TorqueSim is to make the absolute best product we can, and to that end we've taken time and considerable effort to prepare the Islander Version 1.1, which represents a massive improvement over the original in all areas.

    TorqueSim Islander 1.1

