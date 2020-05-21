Announcing X-CPL-Pilot For X-Plane

X-CPL-Pilot is a GA business simulator, created as a Windows-only plug-in for X-Plane 11.

X-CPL-Pilot will be released soon. A lot of bugs got beaten, a lot of stupid mistakes corrected.

Yesterday was the first day I could really enjoy myself while flying some sightseeing and skydive missions. Before that, I just had code in my head, saw what needs to be fixed.

There will still be stuff to sort out, that nobody found yet. That's the reason the Employee and Fleet-Management will be updated after the initial release. I’m a one man show, so before I get overwhelmed with stuff to fix, I choose the safer route.

That’s the roadmap for now.

Initial release with following features:

Sounds

Scene Editor with import and export fuction

Missions/Contracts from skydive, sightseeing to pax and cargo

Custom-Mission creator for quick flights (if the random generated are not enough for you)

Invoices and periodically charging of FBO-Costs

Persistence functionality (If you choose the realistic mode, you should always fly chartered machines back to the FBO, otherwise you have to pay a fee

After initial release (1 or 2 weeks):

Implementation of Employee and Fleet-Management system

You can buy aircraft

You can hire employees and assign them to the aircrafts, otherwise they will use chartered aircrafts

You have to take care of the motivation of your employees, mix routes up or send them to vacation

In the future:

Airliner Support and what else you want to see

