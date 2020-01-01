Ratty's Ramblings - Short Takeoffs



Ratty's Ramblings - Short Takeoffs By Ian Radcliffe

With all the scenery packages and individual airfields available in freeware and payware, there are innumerable enticing little aerodromes dotted around the flightsim world these days. Occasionally, if I see an interesting looking airfield on my travels, I'll break my trip and drop in to check it out. I'll usually look up the runway length, to make sure that whatever I'm flying will fit, but even if it's not on the chart, my experienced eye can generally tell whether it's too short. So I'll land, and taxi around to explore the scenery - and then remember what I seem to forget every time.

Most airplanes take a lot less room to get down and stopped than they do to get up, especially if there are obstacles. A Cessna 172 at sea level and a temperature of 20 degrees Centigrade can clear the quintessential 50-foot obstacle, land and stop in 1,350 feet. Its takeoff, however, will require 1,750 feet to get to fifty feet. And to get even that performance demands a different technique than normal takeoffs.

This is not just true of "short fields". Heat and altitude can make even a long runway short. The same 172 landing at an elevation of 5,000 feet needs 1,535 feet to clear the obstacle and come to a stop, but a whopping 2,920 to take off to fifty feet - almost twice the distance. And at 8,000 feet and twenty degrees, the takeoff roll alone requires 2,525 feet, and distance to fifty feet is 5,315 feet!

Short takeoff techniques vary little from plane to plane. Mostly, the difference is whether flap is used, and how much. If you have a Pilot's Operating Handbook for your craft, the information will be in there. Cessna seems to recommend ten degrees of flap for their 172. In the Cherokee book, Piper suggest "up to 25".

A short field takeoff checklist for the 172 looks something like this:

Flaps - 10 degrees Use all available runway Hold brakes Apply full power/check engine instruments Brake release/rotate at 51 kts Climb at Vx, 56 knots, until obstacle is cleared, then raise the flaps and climb at Vy

"Use all available runway" means start as far back as possible. Many fields have displaced thresholds, which means you can't land on the first bit of the runway, but nothing precludes you taking off from it.

There is still debate over the efficacy of running up the engines against the brakes; some claim that cavitation makes the propeller less efficient, and advancing the throttle on the roll is the way to go. It does sound good, though, and I find the roaring and shaking sets the right frame of mind for the task ahead.

Ah, yes - Vx and Vy. If you do have a POH, in there you'll probably find two speeds for climb: Vx and Vy. Vx, the slower of the two, gives you the best ANGLE of climb, and therefore the best obstacle clearance. Vy gives the best RATE; for the 172 that's around 77 knots.

And remember: just as temperature and altitude affect performance, there are other considerations to factor in; wind, slope, and surface should all be taken into account. A tailwind that is 10% of your takeoff speed will add about 20% to the distance required, a 2% slope will add 10%, and grass adds up to 30%.