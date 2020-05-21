Aerosoft announces their Memorial Day Sale for 2020. During this sale you can save 25% off the regular price of a select group of airport scenery add-ons for FSX, Prepar3D and X-Plane 11.
Included Airports
- Chania for P3Dv4 and X-Plane 11
- Tromso for FSX, P3D and X-Plane 11
- Maastricht-Aachen for P3Dv4 and X-Plane 11
- Rome for FSX, P3D and X-Plane 11
- Newcastle for FSX, P3D and X-Plane 11
- Oslo for FSX, P3D and X-Plane 11
- Bergamo for FSX, P3D and X-Plane
- Dublin for FSX and X-Plane 11
- Amsterdam for FS2004, FSX and X-Plane 11