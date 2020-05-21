  • SimCoders Updates Reality Expansion Pack

    SimCoders

    Update: REP v4.4.6 - SimCoders.com

    Another free update of the Reality Expansion Pack is available on the store or using the SkunkCrafts Updater.

    Minor changes affect all packages but the big ones are related to the SF.260 and the Kodiak.

    The Reality Expansion Pack for X-Plane 11 and 10 is an add-on that replaces some internal parts of the sim with custom ones, greatly enhancing the realism.

    It replaces and enhances the flight & ground dynamics, the default piston engine, the electrical system, the landing gear and many other aspects of the airplane, adding things suchA real world physics, new stereo sounds and extra 3D elements.

    REP also provides a damages system, a maintenance hangar and the interactive ground checks.

    You learn how to use it and become a better pilot thanks to the in-flight tips: a simple and not invasive way to let you know when you're doing something wrong to the airplane and how to fix the problem.

    Source

