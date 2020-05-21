VSKYLABS Polaris AM-FIB Project v2.0 Released

The project is now optimized for X-Plane 11 Experimental flight model environment and for VR operations! Version v2.0 is also including the STMA Autoupdater plugin, so all future updates and the rest of the project's development road-map could be updated on the fly and progressively.

The VSKYLABS Polaris Motor AM-FIB ("Flying Inflatable Boat") development for X-Plane was approved by 'Polaris Motor', allowing a great deal of reference materials and operational practices to be included in the design, modeling, engineering and development process. During development, first-hand materials and so-many detailed photos of practically every part of the FIB were shared by Polaris Motor company, for the purpose of this project. However, the VSKYLABS Polaris Motor AM-FIB for X-Plane is an independent project, which is not endorsed and/or affiliated with/by 'Polaris Motor'.

More information and online instructions and POH page are available in the project pages at the VSKYLABS web site.

