Just Flight Previews A300B4-200 for P3D

Just Flight have shared a few more development screen shots of their A300B4-200 for P3D:

Time to show you some of the very latest development screen shots of our A300B4-200. These include the first in-sim pics of the textured cockpit within P3D v5 in-dev pics and up-close detail of the exterior. Hope you like these, there are more on the Product page too.

