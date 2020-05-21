Microsoft Flight Simulator May 21st, 2020 Development Update

Here is an update on the current postponed deliverables:

MAY 28th - EPISODE 8 (IFR) will be released!

EARLY JUNE - Partnership Series update will be released.

Alpha Patch Coming Soon

The team is currently working on a patch update for the recently released Alpha 3 build. We are implementing a number of fixes based on feedback from the community. Next week we will be releasing highlights for the upcoming patch, along with a release date. Once we release the patch, we will also include full patch notes.

May 28th:

Patch note highlights

Patch release date announced

Alpha Invitations

More invitations being sent out tomorrow!

