  • Microsoft Flight Simulator May 21st, 2020 Development Update

    Nels_Anderson
    Microsoft Flight Simulator May 21st, 2020 Development Update

    Here is an update on the current postponed deliverables:

    • MAY 28th - EPISODE 8 (IFR) will be released!
    • EARLY JUNE - Partnership Series update will be released.

    Alpha Patch Coming Soon

    The team is currently working on a patch update for the recently released Alpha 3 build. We are implementing a number of fixes based on feedback from the community. Next week we will be releasing highlights for the upcoming patch, along with a release date. Once we release the patch, we will also include full patch notes.

    May 28th:

    • Patch note highlights
    • Patch release date announced

    Alpha Invitations

    More invitations being sent out tomorrow!

