Microsoft Flight Simulator May 21st, 2020 Development Update

Here is an update on the current postponed deliverables:
- MAY 28th - EPISODE 8 (IFR) will be released!
- EARLY JUNE - Partnership Series update will be released.
Alpha Patch Coming Soon
The team is currently working on a patch update for the recently released Alpha 3 build. We are implementing a number of fixes based on feedback from the community. Next week we will be releasing highlights for the upcoming patch, along with a release date. Once we release the patch, we will also include full patch notes.
May 28th:
- Patch note highlights
- Patch release date announced
Alpha Invitations
More invitations being sent out tomorrow!