TopSkills Updates Flight Planner Video

TopSkills, publisher of self-learning videos for home flight simmers, has updated its popular video: Using the Microsoft Flight Simulator Electronic Flight Planner. Flight Simmers learn how to select airports, waypoints, cruising altitudes, and flight rules; how to save and file their flight plans; and how to access and use them later. The updated video features wider screen, sharper images, scripted narrations, crisper audio, clarified explanations, and a quicker pace. The video format is MP4 for better viewing and smaller file size. These improvements enhance users' abilities to learn important simulation skills by themselves.

A detailed description and sample video are available here.