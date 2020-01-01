  • TopSkills Updates Flight Planner Video

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-21-2020 01:20 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    TopSkills Updates Flight Planner Video

    TopSkills, publisher of self-learning videos for home flight simmers, has updated its popular video: Using the Microsoft Flight Simulator Electronic Flight Planner. Flight Simmers learn how to select airports, waypoints, cruising altitudes, and flight rules; how to save and file their flight plans; and how to access and use them later. The updated video features wider screen, sharper images, scripted narrations, crisper audio, clarified explanations, and a quicker pace. The video format is MP4 for better viewing and smaller file size. These improvements enhance users' abilities to learn important simulation skills by themselves.

    A detailed description and sample video are available here.

    This and other videos and books from TopSkills are available from the FlightSimCom Store.

    1. Categories:
    2. FSX,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus app atc avro avro vulcan beechcraft boeing boeing 747 bristol c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mesh mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx pa-38 piper pmdg prepar3d rolling cumulus sale taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan washington x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Tendet

    Joystick Throttle problem

    Thread Starter: Tendet

    Hi Not sure if this is the right area for my question? If not please move it to the correct one! I have bought Thrustmaster Flight Hotas X. Set...

    Last Post By: il88pp Today, 02:41 PM Go to last post
    epvanhunnik

    Spoilers Not Deploying with Ailerons

    Thread Starter: epvanhunnik

    I have an A330 from Thomas Ruth where the spoilers won't deploy with aileron deflection. Wondering if there's a setting in the .cfg file that can...

    Last Post By: epvanhunnik Today, 02:36 PM Go to last post
    beroun

    Fuel gauges indication question

    Thread Starter: beroun

    Hi, Got excellent DC4 vintage aircraft. The initial fuel quantity shows correctly in gauges but the indicated amounts stay the same during the...

    Last Post By: tgibson_new Today, 02:21 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    Bureau of Mineral Resources

    Thread Starter: jankees

    2020-5-21_8-36-22-895 2020-5-21_8-38-33-295 2020-5-21_8-39-35-158 2020-5-21_8-45-49-789 2020-5-21_8-51-6-767

    Last Post By: Macroburst Today, 01:53 PM Go to last post