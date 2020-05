Taburet - Spain 10 M Mesh for P3Dv5

10 m terrain mesh for the whole of Spain (including Canary Islands) built from Lidar data and compiled with 10 m resolution elevation points posts. This mesh is very light on frames rates and it does blend seamlessly with default airports avoiding any terracing around airports areas; give a new fresh look to the simulator terrain mesh; avoiding terrain distortions around airports perimeters caused by others older dated mesh.

