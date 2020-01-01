VSKYLABS He-162 Update

The VSKYLABS 'Test-Pilot': He-162 Project (very short) NEWS FLASH!

Wrapping up release version v1.0 is taking sooo-much-time... however: The project is now one of the highest-priority development effort at the 'labs. All development elements are getting tighter and pretty soon, release version v1.0 build will be locked.

All of the research that was made during development (which started in 2015!!!) is being wrapped into a very useful Pilot's Operational Handbook. This is a very fascinating element in this project development effort.

In the screen shots - some Work-In-Progress shots of the VSKYLABS He-162...stay tuned for more!

