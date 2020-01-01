  • Prealsoft Scenery Design Announces Tunis-Carthage

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-21-2020 10:16 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Prealsoft Scenery Design

    "Tunis-Carthage Airport is the international airport of Tunis, the capital of Tunisia. It serves as the home base for Tunisair, Tunisair Express, Nouvelair Tunisia, and Tunisavia. The airport is named for the historic city of Carthage, located just east of the airport."

    Whilst not a lot of information was contained in their Facebook post, they did mention that the the ground work was complete as was most of the building objects. The good news for simmers is that the scenery will be available for both FSX and P3D users (all versions). The developers didn't mention a release date...but it's due "soon".

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. FSX,
    3. HN,
    4. Prepar3D,
    5. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus app atc avro beechcraft boeing boeing 747 bristol c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx pa-38 piper pmdg prepar3d rolling cumulus sale sim-wings taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios vflyteair virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan washington x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    jankees

    Bureau of Mineral Resources

    Thread Starter: jankees

    2020-5-21_8-36-22-895 2020-5-21_8-38-33-295 2020-5-21_8-39-35-158 2020-5-21_8-45-49-789 2020-5-21_8-51-6-767

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 10:23 AM Go to last post
    Downwind66

    THIS HAS BEEN ANOTHER FUN PROJECT FOR ME! a BEECH BONANZA V35

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    FSX - FSX General Aviation FSX Beechcraft Bonanza V35TC Name: fsx_beech_bonanza_v35tc_project.zip Size: 40,893,749 Date: 03-09-2014 Downloads:...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 10:20 AM Go to last post
    jankees

    Bureau of Mineral Resources 2

    Thread Starter: jankees

    2020-5-21_9-2-11-38 2020-5-21_9-2-53-198 2020-5-21_9-3-5-851 2020-5-21_9-5-29-267

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 10:18 AM Go to last post
    Rupert

    Another "Challenge Accepted" Laniding at TEX, Telluride

    Thread Starter: Rupert

    This challenge is altitude of the airport (9070') versus mountains all around at 12K to 14K feet. And because the airport is in a box-canyon, there...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 10:13 AM Go to last post