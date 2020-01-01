Prealsoft Scenery Design Announces Tunis-Carthage

"Tunis-Carthage Airport is the international airport of Tunis, the capital of Tunisia. It serves as the home base for Tunisair, Tunisair Express, Nouvelair Tunisia, and Tunisavia. The airport is named for the historic city of Carthage, located just east of the airport."

Whilst not a lot of information was contained in their Facebook post, they did mention that the the ground work was complete as was most of the building objects. The good news for simmers is that the scenery will be available for both FSX and P3D users (all versions). The developers didn't mention a release date...but it's due "soon".

