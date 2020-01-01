Instrument Procedures Coming To Infinite Flight

A long-awaited feature is making its way to Infinite Flight v20.1; Instrument Procedures. Infinite Flight pilots will soon be able to add a real-world arrival, approach, or departure to their flight plans with ease. And here's the best part: it will be available to all users at no extra cost.

A common question from real-world pilots at events like AirVenture in Oshkosh is, "can I shoot an approach into my home airport?" Our answer up until now has been, sort of. The answer after the release of Infinite Flight v20.1 will be an emphatic YES! Coming in the next app update will be a global database of real-world nav data including all SIDs, STARs, and approaches. ALL? Yes, all. Okay, but what if I want to plan an arrival into Ouagadougou Airport in Burkina Faso, you might ask. Well, you will be able to.

