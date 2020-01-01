  • Instrument Procedures Coming To Infinite Flight

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-21-2020 10:07 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Instrument Procedures Coming To Infinite Flight

    A long-awaited feature is making its way to Infinite Flight v20.1; Instrument Procedures. Infinite Flight pilots will soon be able to add a real-world arrival, approach, or departure to their flight plans with ease. And here's the best part: it will be available to all users at no extra cost.

    A common question from real-world pilots at events like AirVenture in Oshkosh is, "can I shoot an approach into my home airport?" Our answer up until now has been, sort of. The answer after the release of Infinite Flight v20.1 will be an emphatic YES! Coming in the next app update will be a global database of real-world nav data including all SIDs, STARs, and approaches. ALL? Yes, all. Okay, but what if I want to plan an arrival into Ouagadougou Airport in Burkina Faso, you might ask. Well, you will be able to.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus app atc avro beechcraft boeing boeing 747 bristol c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx pa-38 piper pmdg prepar3d rolling cumulus sale sim-wings taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios vflyteair virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan washington x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    jankees

    Bureau of Mineral Resources

    Thread Starter: jankees

    2020-5-21_8-36-22-895 2020-5-21_8-38-33-295 2020-5-21_8-39-35-158 2020-5-21_8-45-49-789 2020-5-21_8-51-6-767

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 10:23 AM Go to last post
    Downwind66

    THIS HAS BEEN ANOTHER FUN PROJECT FOR ME! a BEECH BONANZA V35

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    FSX - FSX General Aviation FSX Beechcraft Bonanza V35TC Name: fsx_beech_bonanza_v35tc_project.zip Size: 40,893,749 Date: 03-09-2014 Downloads:...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 10:20 AM Go to last post
    jankees

    Bureau of Mineral Resources 2

    Thread Starter: jankees

    2020-5-21_9-2-11-38 2020-5-21_9-2-53-198 2020-5-21_9-3-5-851 2020-5-21_9-5-29-267

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 10:18 AM Go to last post
    Rupert

    Another "Challenge Accepted" Laniding at TEX, Telluride

    Thread Starter: Rupert

    This challenge is altitude of the airport (9070') versus mountains all around at 12K to 14K feet. And because the airport is in a box-canyon, there...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 10:13 AM Go to last post