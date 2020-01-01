Aerosoft - FSDG LITE - Nairobi for FSX and P3D

The LITE series delivers great airport scenery with limited content compared to our other addons. For this series, we choose airports that are yet underrepresented in the flight simulator world. They do not include scenery content outside the airport area so they're compatible with any addon of your choice like FSGlobal, UTX or the ftx series.

Features

Accurate rendition of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (HKJK)

Realistic shadow and light rendition

Optimized for great performance and compatibility

Optional SODE/GSX compatible jetways

Compatible with all known add-ons including GSX, UTX, FS Global and the ftx series (best visuals in combination with ftx openLC Africa)

Manual included

Purchase Aerosoft - FSDG LITE - Nairobi for FSX and P3D