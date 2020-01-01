Aerosoft - FSDG LITE - Nairobi for FSX and P3D

The LITE series delivers great airport scenery with limited content compared to our other addons. For this series, we choose airports that are yet underrepresented in the flight simulator world. They do not include scenery content outside the airport area so they're compatible with any addon of your choice like FSGlobal, UTX or the ftx series.
Features
- Accurate rendition of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (HKJK)
- Realistic shadow and light rendition
- Optimized for great performance and compatibility
- Optional SODE/GSX compatible jetways
- Compatible with all known add-ons including GSX, UTX, FS Global and the ftx series (best visuals in combination with ftx openLC Africa)
- Manual included