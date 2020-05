Rolling Cumulus - 12 New Weather Themes for P3D v5

Twelve weather themes specially made for the new P3D V5, with complete integration to take advantage of their new weather.

Includes The Following Themes

Cloudy sky

Cold fronts

Fog

High stratus

Instability sky

Over-running clouds

Partly cloudy

Precipitation probability

Showers on all quadrants

Sunny with few clouds

Thunderstorms

Towering clouds

Comes with complete documentation.

