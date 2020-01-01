Orbx Announces Rijeka International Airport

Rasha Tucakov returns with a stunning new summer holiday destination for P3D v4 and v5. Located along the dramatic Adriatic coast, Rijeka is a delightful airport serving the nearby city and beach resorts. Jam-packed with custom details, unique statics and GSE, a large coverage area and much more, this scenery utilizes all the latest ESP tech, including advanced lighting and PBR texturing. Just a short flight from Dubrovnik, Belgrade and Pula, the airport is served by leisure, LCC & legacy airlines alike.

Source