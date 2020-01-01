Zibo Mod 737 NG For X-Plane v3.41 Released

The popular freeware Boeing 737 Zibo mod has been updated to version 3.41.

Release Note 3.41 Full

Fixed critical bug in obj file (issue no wings)

Corrected AP, FD, MCP, FMC and some systems by input RL pilot - Thanks to @unsafe05

Corrected ND and ISFD include ISFD bootup sequence - Thanks to @MaxNGX

Corrected landing gear struct damp by @Twkster

Add checklist file for Xchecklist plugin - Thanks to @vin_KaiZen (Marvin Z.)

Corrected and improved systems (fuel temperature, window temperature, flameout,...)

Add standalone option for sync ISDF Baro - OFF/Captain/First Offcier (see EFB)

Add option INIT REF SMART (on/off) in EFB

Add option Flight director HDG SEL for Takeoff (on/off) in EFB

Transfered and optimised xlua script files to c++ code (annunciates.lua, aniice.lua, cabin.lighting.lua, comms.lua, fire.lua, gear.lua, chrono.lua, lighting.lua, switches.lua, systems.lua, trim.lua)

Fixed code for shift CG (dynamic CG)

Fixed bugs

Source

zibomod - Google Drive

About Zibo Mod

For those members not familiar with this mod, the Zibo mod is a major enhancement to the default Boeing 737 created by Laminar Research and bundled with X-Plane 11. It updates the aircraft to a whole new level and is a must have for any X-Plane "heavy metal" pilot.