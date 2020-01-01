  • Zibo Mod 737 NG For X-Plane v3.41 Released

    ZIBO 737 NG For X-Plane v3.41 Released

    The popular freeware Boeing 737 Zibo mod has been updated to version 3.41.

    Release Note 3.41 Full

    • Fixed critical bug in obj file (issue no wings)
    • Corrected AP, FD, MCP, FMC and some systems by input RL pilot - Thanks to @unsafe05
    • Corrected ND and ISFD include ISFD bootup sequence - Thanks to @MaxNGX
    • Corrected landing gear struct damp by @Twkster
    • Add checklist file for Xchecklist plugin - Thanks to @vin_KaiZen (Marvin Z.)
    • Corrected and improved systems (fuel temperature, window temperature, flameout,...)
    • Add standalone option for sync ISDF Baro - OFF/Captain/First Offcier (see EFB)
    • Add option INIT REF SMART (on/off) in EFB
    • Add option Flight director HDG SEL for Takeoff (on/off) in EFB
    • Transfered and optimised xlua script files to c++ code (annunciates.lua, aniice.lua, cabin.lighting.lua, comms.lua, fire.lua, gear.lua, chrono.lua, lighting.lua, switches.lua, systems.lua, trim.lua)
    • Fixed code for shift CG (dynamic CG)
    • Fixed bugs

    Source
    zibomod - Google Drive

    About Zibo Mod

    For those members not familiar with this mod, the Zibo mod is a major enhancement to the default Boeing 737 created by Laminar Research and bundled with X-Plane 11. It updates the aircraft to a whole new level and is a must have for any X-Plane "heavy metal" pilot.

