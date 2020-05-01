  • X-Plane Developer - Fighting Blurry Textures

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-20-2020 11:10 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    X-Plane 11.50b4: Crash Fixes

    With Vulkan and Metal, X-Plane is now firmly in the driver's seat for VRAM management. This lets us eliminate stutters that were previously present with OpenGL and almost impossible to avoid. It has, however, one big and noticeable downside: when you run out of VRAM, you get blurry textures.

    Of course the goal wasn't to replace stuttering with blurry textures, and we believe that given the normal work load of X-Plane, you should not be seeing this. The fact that so many users are seeing blurry textures, especially on big cards with lots of VRAM, points to the VRAM code being buggy in all the ways beta code can be buggy.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus app atc avro beechcraft boeing boeing 747 bristol c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna citation dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx piper pmdg prepar3d rolling cumulus sale sim-wings simworks studios taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim vflyteair virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan washington x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    lnuss

    X-15

    Thread Starter: lnuss

    Many of you may enjoy this article on Ars Technica about the X-15. There's even a 27 minute NASA video.

    Last Post By: lnuss Today, 11:17 AM Go to last post
    TomG628

    Installing Addon Airports

    Thread Starter: TomG628

    Hi, I have Prepar3d Ver 4 and would like to install an addon of my local airport. The directions says to "Just drag and drop the KAVP_ADEX_RWT.BGL...

    Last Post By: dnpaul Today, 10:03 AM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Review: QualityWings Ultimate 787 Collection

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?20655-Review-QualityWings-Ultimate-787-Collection

    Last Post By: pchitkara Today, 08:11 AM Go to last post
    American B777-223ER

    A little Here...A Little There

    Thread Starter: American B777-223ER

    A little Here...A Little There A few commercial...A few civilian...Some from a long time ago.

    Last Post By: flightsimg Today, 06:43 AM Go to last post