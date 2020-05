Orbx Have Released Dundee Airport For X-Plane 11

Following on from its debut in P3D, EGPN Dundee for X-Plane 11 is now available! EGPN provides you with ultra-detailed ground imagery that brings this famous Scottish airport to life, while the incredible PBR buildings add new levels of immersion for flight sim enthusiasts. EGPN blends seamlessly in with TrueEarth GB North and provides a challenging 4,593ft runway that will test any pilot's ability to land safely!

