We previously reported on the plans by Aeroplane Heaven to bring Concorde to Prepar3D. They have now followed up with some early images of the airplane's cockpit.
We previously reported on the plans by Aeroplane Heaven to bring Concorde to Prepar3D. They have now followed up with some early images of the airplane's cockpit.
FSX - FSX General Aviation FSX Beechcraft Bonanza V35TC Name: fsx_beech_bonanza_v35tc_project.zip Size: 40,893,749 Date: 03-09-2014 Downloads:...Last Post By: Rupert Today, 10:22 AM
Freshly purchase-downloaded this, installed, and registered. Fired up Steam then FSX:SE from my menu, then went to the airplane selection screen....Last Post By: lmhariano Today, 10:09 AM
Despite having spent years working and flying while based at a facility with a pair of huge blimp hangers in the '60s, I never flew through one. ...Last Post By: Rupert Today, 09:43 AM
Hi all I am running P3D V4.5 and have a pretty decent computer but really bad performance, I am talking 12fps at times I am testing on FS...Last Post By: eric5150 Today, 09:30 AM