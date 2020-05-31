VATSTAR Birthday Bash 2020

Orientation Event

Come join us on Sunday, May 31, 2020 for the start of the biggest VATSTAR event in our site's history!

Every year in June, VATSTAR hosts an Anniversary event to celebrate the creation of our organization. This year is our 5th anniversary and we are pulling out all the stops! Come celebrate with us as we throw a VATSTAR Birthday Bash like never before with 5 separate events:

*Prize availability is subject to sponsor distribution. This means that if the sponsor does not follow through with prize donation, that prize will not be available. The exception is the Fundraiser Event (Sunny State of Mind) where your donation will be refunded back to you should your prize become unavailable. In order to qualify for the prize, you must attend the entire event. The winner will be selected at random from the list of registered members who attended and announced no later than July the 5th. A single participant may be selected for multiple prizes.

Birthday Bash Orientation Event: Information Session & Presentation

SUNDAY MAY 31, 2020

2300z

(5 PRIZE GIVEAWAYS THIS EVENT)

Rules and Registration

Sponsor Introduction and Presentations

Detailed Event Timeline and Breakdown

Prize Giveaway Descriptions and Distribution Information

Prize Giveaways this event: 5

VKB Gladiator Joystick



TFDi Design PACX



FlySimWare Falcon 50



VSKYLABS ICON-A5



VATSTAR Lifetime Star Subscription

Go the Distance: Long Haul

SUNDAY JUNE 7, 2020

1700z

(5 PRIZE GIVEAWAYS THIS EVENT)

Flight 1 of 4

Denver, CO (KDEN) to Honolulu, HI (PHNL)

Prize Giveaways this event: 5

REX Skyforce + worldwide airports



Orbx winner's choice product



TFDi Design 12 month subscription to smartCARS premium



Golden Age Simulations winner's choice product



FS2Crew copy

The Wild West: VFR

SATURDAY JUNE 13, 2020

2300z

(5 PRIZE GIVEAWAYS THIS EVENT)

Flight 2 of 4

North Las Vegas, NV (KVGT) to Grand Canyon, AZ (KGCN)

Prize Giveaways this event: 5

A2A winner's choice product



Orbx winner's choice product



VSKYLABS C-47 Skytrain



Golden Age Simulations winner's choice product



Nemeth Designs Bell 407

The Hudson Miracle: IFRA

SATURDAY JUNE 20, 2020

1800z

(5 PRIZE GIVEAWAYS THIS EVENT)

Flight 3 of 4

Charlotte, NC (KCLT) to Queens, NY (KLGA)

Prize Giveaways this event: 5

TFDi Design 717



FlySimWare Falcon 50



REX Skyforce + worldwide airports



Nemeth Designs Bell 407



Just Flight Add On

Sunny State of Mind: Fundraiser IFR

SUNDAY JUNE 28, 2020

2130z

(30 PRIZE GIVEAWAYS THIS EVENT)

Note: 25% of the contributions will be donated to the Aerospace Center for Excellence (Sun n Fun). Every year the Sun n Fun Airshow funds 80% of this amazing organization and this year, because of the COVID-19 virus, they were forced to cancel. As an aviation community, we feel like supporting this organization is very important and is the very essence of why we do what we do; to share our passion with the world.

Flight 4 of 4

Atlanta, GA (KATL) to Tampa, FL (KTPA)

LIMITED SEAT FLIGHT! Only 30 spots available

Your spot is secured with a $20 donation upon registration for the event (Registration opens on May 31st during Orientation)

Every participant gets a prize valued at least $20.

Prize Giveaways this event: 30

Virtual-Fly Yoko The Yoke



VKB Gladiator Joystick (3)



TFDi Design PACX



TFDi Design 717



Just Flight Add On (2)



FS2Crew Copy



Orbx winner's choice product (3)



REX Skyforce + worldwide airports (3)



VSKYLABS Tecnam P2006T



VSKYLABS Robinson R66 Turbine



VSKYLABS Flight Design CTLS



A2A winner's choice product (3)



Golden Age Simulations winner's choice product (3)



FlySimWare Falcon 50 (3)



Nemeth Designs Aerospatiale SA-2 Samson



Nemeth Designs Sikorsky S-76A Spirit



Nemeth Designs Eurocopter EC-130 B4

With over 12 sponsors and a grand total of 50 prizes, this will be an event you will not want to miss!

For more information visit:

vatstar.com/birthday2020