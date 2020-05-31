VATSTAR Birthday Bash 2020

Orientation Event
Come join us on Sunday, May 31, 2020 for the start of the biggest VATSTAR event in our site's history!
Every year in June, VATSTAR hosts an Anniversary event to celebrate the creation of our organization. This year is our 5th anniversary and we are pulling out all the stops! Come celebrate with us as we throw a VATSTAR Birthday Bash like never before with 5 separate events:
*Prize availability is subject to sponsor distribution. This means that if the sponsor does not follow through with prize donation, that prize will not be available. The exception is the Fundraiser Event (Sunny State of Mind) where your donation will be refunded back to you should your prize become unavailable. In order to qualify for the prize, you must attend the entire event. The winner will be selected at random from the list of registered members who attended and announced no later than July the 5th. A single participant may be selected for multiple prizes.
Birthday Bash Orientation Event: Information Session & Presentation
SUNDAY MAY 31, 2020
2300z
(5 PRIZE GIVEAWAYS THIS EVENT)
- Rules and Registration
- Sponsor Introduction and Presentations
- Detailed Event Timeline and Breakdown
- Prize Giveaway Descriptions and Distribution Information
- Prize Giveaways this event: 5
- VKB Gladiator Joystick
- TFDi Design PACX
- FlySimWare Falcon 50
- VSKYLABS ICON-A5
- VATSTAR Lifetime Star Subscription
Go the Distance: Long Haul
SUNDAY JUNE 7, 2020
1700z
(5 PRIZE GIVEAWAYS THIS EVENT)
- Flight 1 of 4
- Denver, CO (KDEN) to Honolulu, HI (PHNL)
- Prize Giveaways this event: 5
- REX Skyforce + worldwide airports
- Orbx winner's choice product
- TFDi Design 12 month subscription to smartCARS premium
- Golden Age Simulations winner's choice product
- FS2Crew copy
The Wild West: VFR
SATURDAY JUNE 13, 2020
2300z
(5 PRIZE GIVEAWAYS THIS EVENT)
- Flight 2 of 4
- North Las Vegas, NV (KVGT) to Grand Canyon, AZ (KGCN)
- Prize Giveaways this event: 5
- A2A winner's choice product
- Orbx winner's choice product
- VSKYLABS C-47 Skytrain
- Golden Age Simulations winner's choice product
- Nemeth Designs Bell 407
The Hudson Miracle: IFRA
SATURDAY JUNE 20, 2020
1800z
(5 PRIZE GIVEAWAYS THIS EVENT)
- Flight 3 of 4
- Charlotte, NC (KCLT) to Queens, NY (KLGA)
- Prize Giveaways this event: 5
- TFDi Design 717
- FlySimWare Falcon 50
- REX Skyforce + worldwide airports
- Nemeth Designs Bell 407
- Just Flight Add On
Sunny State of Mind: Fundraiser IFR
SUNDAY JUNE 28, 2020
2130z
(30 PRIZE GIVEAWAYS THIS EVENT)
Note: 25% of the contributions will be donated to the Aerospace Center for Excellence (Sun n Fun). Every year the Sun n Fun Airshow funds 80% of this amazing organization and this year, because of the COVID-19 virus, they were forced to cancel. As an aviation community, we feel like supporting this organization is very important and is the very essence of why we do what we do; to share our passion with the world.
- Flight 4 of 4
- Atlanta, GA (KATL) to Tampa, FL (KTPA)
- LIMITED SEAT FLIGHT! Only 30 spots available
- Your spot is secured with a $20 donation upon registration for the event (Registration opens on May 31st during Orientation)
- Every participant gets a prize valued at least $20.
- Prize Giveaways this event: 30
- Virtual-Fly Yoko The Yoke
- VKB Gladiator Joystick (3)
- TFDi Design PACX
- TFDi Design 717
- Just Flight Add On (2)
- FS2Crew Copy
- Orbx winner's choice product (3)
- REX Skyforce + worldwide airports (3)
- VSKYLABS Tecnam P2006T
- VSKYLABS Robinson R66 Turbine
- VSKYLABS Flight Design CTLS
- A2A winner's choice product (3)
- Golden Age Simulations winner's choice product (3)
- FlySimWare Falcon 50 (3)
- Nemeth Designs Aerospatiale SA-2 Samson
- Nemeth Designs Sikorsky S-76A Spirit
- Nemeth Designs Eurocopter EC-130 B4
With over 12 sponsors and a grand total of 50 prizes, this will be an event you will not want to miss!
For more information visit: