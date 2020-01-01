Flysimware - Mitsubishi MU-2B-60 v2.9

Version 2.9 Updates

New Features:

New realistic air start procedure. See Manual. Prop spool down animation is now slower on ground. DISCLAIMER: The upside is now slower spool down but the downside is in air the spool down takes like 2 minutes to stop due to wind milling. This is a limitation issue for this type of air file. Now you can save flight with chocks, plugs and windshield cover enabled and when you load the flight the next time they will now load enabled. Now when either engine starts these options will disable. We use to use the parking brakes but this will no longer work with our new feature. Flysimware's Transponder in the GTN models were not enabled.

Bugs And Updates:

The prop animated the wrong direction for the feathered position. Fixed P3D beacon bleeding into cockpit is now fixed due to our new DLL donated by Doug Dawson. Prop angle ground minimum reduced from 4 degrees to 0. Now you can move the throttle slightly forward for taxi movement keeping the throttle below the ground idle line so the engine sound does not increase. Flysimware's Transponder always displays 4 digits when starting with a zero. For example you can now enter 0123 or 0000. Cabin and VC dome light updated. Flight dynamics update. Increased reverse thruster. Improved airframe and flaps drag. Improved engine torque scale and sensitivity. Airspeed Barber pole updated to mach 0.57 per Mitsubishi POM. Windshield glass is more clear and the tinted green glass which is optional is slightly lighter.

Flysimware Mitsubishi MU-2B-60

Flysimware has designed the MU-2B-60 since Flysimware's chief pilot and beta captain is very familiar with this type of turboprop and this specific aircraft. Flysimware was given hundreds of photos and engine sound recordings from an owner who recently refurbished his MU-2B-60 aircraft. With hundreds of hours and over 4,000 lines of custom coding we have brought you the most realistic Garrett turboprop simulation aircraft on the market. Due to FSX limitations on the turboprop engines we have worked around the coding to produce a linked prop shaft direct to the prop and being the first company to simulate a real world Garrett turboprop system.

We have included many animated features throughout the cabin and virtual cockpit. With custom coding we have a accurate system down to the smallest details. We have included two more options for users who use the payware GTN750 GPS unit or Reality's XP WX500 weather radar unit. If you do not own these payware add-ons our default model includes a static weather radar and Flysimware's upgraded GNS 530 GPS unit with a working VNAV system.

To learn more about our model please visit our product page for the latest manuals and detailed tutorial videos on standard walk around to engine start up or shut down procedures.

Features

Real World operational with high quality specs

100% shareable cockpit ability

Installs to FSX, FSX Steam Edition and Prepar3D

HD textures / World Reflections / Specular effects / AO static shadow effects

Self shadowing effects for interior model (DX10)

Custom sound set with bonus virtual cockpit and environment sounds

HD Custom coding for real World gauges and animations

Includes Sperry and Collins flight instruments and tested for accuracy

GTX330 TRANSPONDER / FLYSIMWARE GNS 530

Flight1 GTN 750 compatibility

Reality/XP WX500 compatibility

Accurate pressurization system

High quality animated pilots with optional settings

Aircraft option panel allows you to add luggage change aircraft modes and pilots

Service hangar to repair engines or failures

NTS check / Propeller start Locks system / Accurate start up and shut down precedure

Complete auto pilot modes with IAS climb

Animated first stage compressor turbines

Custom windshield rain effects and custom world reflections

Custom coding for the 2 Garrett TPE331 turboprop engines and sounds for the most realistic Garrett simulation ever produced. Now known as Honeywell 331 engines! This is a geared drive engine unlike the common turboprop you find in a King Air aircraft.

Purchase Flysimware - Mitsubishi MU-2B-60