Drzewiecki Updates Six X-Plane Sceneries

Dear Customers, we are glad to inform that six updates of our X-Plane 11 products were sent to stores. The updates were made to ensure full compatibility with the 11.50b6 version of the sim. All updates are payware.

EPWA Warsaw Chopin Airport XP V2 - v2.2

Polish Airports vol.3 XP - v2.1

Seattle Airports XP - v1.2

UUEE Moscow Sheremetyevo XP V2 - v2.1

Warsaw City XP - v1.7

Washington XP - v1.2

Just kidding - the updates are obviously free. We've also made additional upgrades to Washington XP (better ground polygon quality, 757 removed as per numerous requests) and Seattle Airports XP (airport layout fixes).

[The FlightSim.Com Store has these updated versions available to customers now.]

