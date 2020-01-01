Drzewiecki Updates Six X-Plane Sceneries

Dear Customers, we are glad to inform that six updates of our X-Plane 11 products were sent to stores. The updates were made to ensure full compatibility with the 11.50b6 version of the sim. All updates are payware.
- EPWA Warsaw Chopin Airport XP V2 - v2.2
- Polish Airports vol.3 XP - v2.1
- Seattle Airports XP - v1.2
- UUEE Moscow Sheremetyevo XP V2 - v2.1
- Warsaw City XP - v1.7
- Washington XP - v1.2
Just kidding - the updates are obviously free. We've also made additional upgrades to Washington XP (better ground polygon quality, 757 removed as per numerous requests) and Seattle Airports XP (airport layout fixes).
[The FlightSim.Com Store has these updated versions available to customers now.]