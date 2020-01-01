  • Drzewiecki Updates Six X-Plane Sceneries

    Drzewiecki Updatea Six X-Plane Sceneries

    Dear Customers, we are glad to inform that six updates of our X-Plane 11 products were sent to stores. The updates were made to ensure full compatibility with the 11.50b6 version of the sim. All updates are payware.

    • EPWA Warsaw Chopin Airport XP V2 - v2.2
    • Polish Airports vol.3 XP - v2.1
    • Seattle Airports XP - v1.2
    • UUEE Moscow Sheremetyevo XP V2 - v2.1
    • Warsaw City XP - v1.7
    • Washington XP - v1.2

    Just kidding - the updates are obviously free. We've also made additional upgrades to Washington XP (better ground polygon quality, 757 removed as per numerous requests) and Seattle Airports XP (airport layout fixes).

    [The FlightSim.Com Store has these updated versions available to customers now.]

