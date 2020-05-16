  • PMDG 747 Update For P3D v4/v5

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-18-2020 10:18 AM  
    0 Comments

    PMDG 747 Update For P3D v4/v5

    A few moments ago we have pushed an update to the PMDG 747 Queen of the Skies II product lines for Prepar3D v4 and v5.

    This update is intended to do a bit of cleanup for items that bubbled up after release of our major update last weekend. We also rolled out the long promised connectivity for REX weather radar, and updated the existing Active Sky connectivity to recognize the new ActiveSky P3D versioning that was introduced by HiFi last week. This week also got some fixes to the tiller steering module, some fixes to ground physics and the ability to select "default" steering if you choose.

    PMDG 747-400/8 QOTSII "Wide Beta Team" - Build 3.01.0303 (Released 2020-05-16)

    • [External Model - Geometry] External power cords misaligned. (hvanrensburg) - resolved.
    • [Virtual Cockpit - Geometry/Textures] Text Artifacts showing above AUTOBRAKE label on main panel of 8i (vscimone) - resolved.
    • [FMS - Functionality Problems (General)] Ground Connections - Power cart not disconnecting when chocks are removed. (hvanrensburg) - resolved.
    • [External Model - Geometry] 747-8 tail cone light fixture mapping pulling color from the wrong location. (jbrown) - resolved.
    • [Virtual Cockpit - Geometry/Textures] Flight Deck Overhead Emergency Exit textures showing outside textures from insdie the cockpit. (jbrown) - resolved.
    • [Virtual Cockpit - Functionality/Click-Spots] Click spot for FO's push to Talk doesnt function properly when PVD option is selected. (vscimone) - resolved.
    • [Virtual Cockpit - Geometry/Textures] Captain's push to talk switch missing from 400F when PVD is selected (vscimone) - resolved.
    • [Virtual Cockpit - Functionality/Click-Spots] Wrong clickspot at the AISLE STAND PANEL/FLOOD rotary (vscimone) - resolved.
    • [Systems - Wheels & Brakes] Tiller steering above 10 knots has gone katywompus (rsrandazzo) - resolved.
    • [Lighting] Wingtip strobe timing adjusted on 747-8.
    • [General Functionality] Compatibility update for Active Sky Net P3D.
    • [General Functionality] Compatibility with REX weather radar.
    • [IRU] Velocity vector wrongly showing derivative braking data (debug) during active braking.

    Source

