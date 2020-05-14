Fly The Maddog X For P3D v5 Now Available

Fly the Maddog X is now available for Prepar3D v5.

Full price is €95 plus VAT, but if you own Fly the Maddog X 64 bit edition for P3D v4.4 - v4.5, you are entitled to the special upgrade price for buying the P3D v5 of €15.00 (excl. VAT) only.

When purchasing the MD-82 base pack, if you own the MD-83 & MD-88 variants expansion pack for P3D v4.5 as well, you will receive the corresponding P3D v5 version for free.

Fly the Maddog X for P3D v5 supports natively Active Sky P3D, and implements the new dual beam radar feature out of the box.

Fly the Maddog X for P3D v5 includes a BETA Trueglass version. It works 100% but have a small bug if reloading the aircraft or loading the aircraft after another one: some windshield textures could be presented with a "psychedelic" effect. This is a P3D v5 bug that, when fixed, will allow TFDi to update Trueglass installers.

