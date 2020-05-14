  • Dreamfoil - Schweizer S300CBi XP11

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-17-2020 10:33 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Dreamfoil - Schweizer S300CBi XP11

    The S-300 is light utility helicopter originally produced by Hughes Helicopters. Later manufactured by Schweizer Aircraft, the basic design has been in production for almost 50 years. The single, three-bladed main rotor and piston-powered S-300 is mostly used as a cost-effective platform for training and agriculture. This model is a replica of the S300Cbi, a fuel injected version of the 300CB that alleviates carburetor icing concerns in colder temperatures.

    Detailed Model

    • New textures taking advantage of PBR
    • Highly detailed interior and exterior model
    • Custom commands for all switches
    • GTX327 transponder simulation
    • Functional custom warning lights with integrated test buttons
    • Fully articulated 3D rotor and blade flex
    • Realistic blade tie system
    • 3D propeller for tail rotor
    • Custom animations for panel switches/keys/handles/gauges
    • Animated transmission belt with clutch stretch system
    • Enhanced night lighting with spill lights
    • Custom Beacon/Strobe lights
    • 3 Interchangeable Exhausts (sound changes)
    • Removeable copilot cyclic and pedals
    • Switchable Garmin 430
    • Yaw string
    • Removeable Doors

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc avro beechcraft boeing boeing 747 bristol c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida france vfr fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mesh mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx pa-38 piper pmdg prepar3d rolling cumulus sale taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan washington x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    TomG628

    Installing Addon Airports

    Thread Starter: TomG628

    Hi, I have Prepar3d Ver 4 and would like to install an addon of my local airport. The directions says to "Just drag and drop the KAVP_ADEX_RWT.BGL...

    Last Post By: mitsoswu Today, 11:39 AM Go to last post
    pilotposer

    Question About Service Ceiling

    Thread Starter: pilotposer

    Hello, If an airliner decompresses, the pilots immediately get down to an altitude of 10,000 feet so the passengers can breathe. Why is it that...

    Last Post By: lnuss Today, 11:31 AM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Review: Prepar3D V5

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?20700-Review-Prepar3D-V5

    Last Post By: degeus Today, 11:12 AM Go to last post
    cooperwarner8

    Seriously poor performance on high end PC

    Thread Starter: cooperwarner8

    Hi all I am running P3D V4.5 and have a pretty decent computer but really bad performance, I am talking 12fps at times I am testing on FS...

    Last Post By: willy647 Today, 11:04 AM Go to last post