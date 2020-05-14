Dreamfoil - Schweizer S300CBi XP11

The S-300 is light utility helicopter originally produced by Hughes Helicopters. Later manufactured by Schweizer Aircraft, the basic design has been in production for almost 50 years. The single, three-bladed main rotor and piston-powered S-300 is mostly used as a cost-effective platform for training and agriculture. This model is a replica of the S300Cbi, a fuel injected version of the 300CB that alleviates carburetor icing concerns in colder temperatures.

Detailed Model

New textures taking advantage of PBR

Highly detailed interior and exterior model

Custom commands for all switches

GTX327 transponder simulation

Functional custom warning lights with integrated test buttons

Fully articulated 3D rotor and blade flex

Realistic blade tie system

3D propeller for tail rotor

Custom animations for panel switches/keys/handles/gauges

Animated transmission belt with clutch stretch system

Enhanced night lighting with spill lights

Custom Beacon/Strobe lights

3 Interchangeable Exhausts (sound changes)

Removeable copilot cyclic and pedals

Switchable Garmin 430

Yaw string

Removeable Doors

