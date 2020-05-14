Dreamfoil - Schweizer S300CBi XP11

The S-300 is light utility helicopter originally produced by Hughes Helicopters. Later manufactured by Schweizer Aircraft, the basic design has been in production for almost 50 years. The single, three-bladed main rotor and piston-powered S-300 is mostly used as a cost-effective platform for training and agriculture. This model is a replica of the S300Cbi, a fuel injected version of the 300CB that alleviates carburetor icing concerns in colder temperatures.
Detailed Model
- New textures taking advantage of PBR
- Highly detailed interior and exterior model
- Custom commands for all switches
- GTX327 transponder simulation
- Functional custom warning lights with integrated test buttons
- Fully articulated 3D rotor and blade flex
- Realistic blade tie system
- 3D propeller for tail rotor
- Custom animations for panel switches/keys/handles/gauges
- Animated transmission belt with clutch stretch system
- Enhanced night lighting with spill lights
- Custom Beacon/Strobe lights
- 3 Interchangeable Exhausts (sound changes)
- Removeable copilot cyclic and pedals
- Switchable Garmin 430
- Yaw string
- Removeable Doors