Taburet - AXP California for X-Plane 11

The second generation of Autogen for X-Plane packages. The new generation goes much further into adding a more detailed coverage for buildings and woodlands into the scene. California is the first release of AXP second generation, and is a blend of multiple data to achieve complete building coverage for the State of California. Not less than approximately 11 millions buildings are injected into this autogen package to achieve 99% coverage placing buildings on the right position. It can work on its own; any mesh; any photorealistic scenery; any airport add-on; any cityscape scenery. AXP can be customised as for example texture editing. Forests coverage is provided by USGS Woodland data, ensuring no trees are popping up at random positions, but only where woodland exists in real world.

Coverage: California. In video AXP California over ortho4xp created photo realistic textures built from NAIP orthos.

