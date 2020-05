Flight Replicas Super Cub Extreme For P3D v5

Download for free.

A gentle upgrade of the original FSX Super Cub Extreme2, to Prepar3D v5 standards.

This includes:

New wings, new tires, upgraded cockpit parts, new external model panel with functioning instruments and clickable switches, buttons, etc. (so you can start it before you get in, if you like), 4K textures, including spec and alphas, tweaked airfiles, tie-down ropes and windscreen cover for when parked, and the ability to hand prop for starting.

Plus a new paint kit.

