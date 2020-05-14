  • Microsoft Flight Simulator May 14th, 2020 Development Update

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-15-2020 08:50 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Microsoft Flight Simulator

    Development Update

    Here is an update on the current postponed deliverables:

    • MAY 28th – EPISODE 8 (IFR) is our current target release date
    • EARLY JUNE – Partnership Series update will be released

    Alpha 3 Has Been Released

    The team is excited to announce that we have released Alpha 3 (build 1.3.9.0) today!

    Build Notes

    New content – Boeing 747-8i

    Very specific details also provided for other included aircraft.

    Alpha Invitations

    Alpha invitations are being sent starting today!

    SDK Update

    Our focus on the SDK development has been intensified in recent weeks and the SDK is getting more mature as we improve it based on the feedback we receive from 3rd party developers. We are now in contact with more than 200 companies and 400+ developers have access to the SDK.

    On the airports side, we are both widening the scope of what can be customized in the sim (e.g. adding the possibility to blend custom aerial imagery on the terrain, creating custom painted lines per airport) and working towards simplifying the adaptation of existing assets to the new simulator (e.g. adding support for projecting meshes).

    On the aircraft side, we are working closely with 3rd party developers to ease the transition to WebAssembly and glTF. Just as with airports, we are both extending the possibilities of what can be customized and working to ease the porting of existing assets to the new simulator. We also improve our support for WebAssembly by implementing specification proposals that focus on performance.

    The in-game developer mode is also seeing a lot usability improvements based on feedback from the 3rd party developers community. Overall, it’s a great journey we are on and many developers are giving us a peak what they are working on and it’s amazing. We can’t way to share more about our 3rd part partners and their creations in the coming months.

    Development Roadmap

    Microsoft Flight Simulator Development Roadmap

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020
    Tags: mfs, microsoft, msfs

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus app atc avro beechcraft boeing boeing 747 c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna citation dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx pa-38 piper pmdg prepar3d rolling cumulus sale sim-wings taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios vflyteair virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan washington x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Rupert

    Aircraft Carrier of the Desert KSEZ

    Thread Starter: Rupert

    Having had enough climbing up and over mountains to last a few days my next "Challenge Accepted" landing was at Sedona Arizona SEZ. It's described...

    Last Post By: andyjohnston Today, 09:04 AM Go to last post
    gingertips

    Back to Flight Sim in 2020 - whats my recommended route for south england scenery

    Thread Starter: gingertips

    Hi all Few days off during this time of covid-19 & reinstalled the FSX Steam version! Realised how dated the graphics looked on my nice 1440...

    Last Post By: gingertips Today, 07:50 AM Go to last post
    mtheory8

    How do you keep FSX interesting?

    Thread Starter: mtheory8

    Hi folks, What do you do on FSX to keep things interesting? Fun addons? try different planes? practice non-normal procedures? do ATW trips?...

    Last Post By: dagbostar Today, 07:36 AM Go to last post
    elmerfudd

    Flying Taildraggers

    Thread Starter: elmerfudd

    I recently installed Golden Wings, where most of the aircraft are taildraggers. I wasn't particularly fond of the available selection of aircraft, so...

    Last Post By: elmerfudd Today, 07:35 AM Go to last post