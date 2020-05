UK2000 Scenery To Cease FSX Development

Update On FSX Development

Sadly, both FSX and FSX Steam will be dropped from new products after MSFS2020 has been released.

It's become increasingly difficult to make scenery for so many simulators and it's time to withdraw FSX from the lineup. Glasgow 2020HD will probably be last FSX product.

Thank you to all our FSX customers over the years that have supported us. All products will still be compatible with FSX until they are updated for MSFS2020 or are remade.

Source