  • Captain Sim 767 Captain II Update

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-14-2020 11:16 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Captain Sim 767 Captain II Update

    The 767 Captain II free update to Version 0.95 is available.

    767 Change Log Version 0.95

    New features:

    • Wireless CDU support.
    • CRT displays refresh rate easy setup via ACE.

    Fixed:

    • FMC 250/10000 speed restriction during cruise phase.
    • AUTOPILOT annunciation with light, EICAS message and master caution whilst landing in MCP APP mode with the autopilot disconnected.
    • The speed tape flaps 1 flap bug settings.
    • The yellow maximum maneuvering speed tape should not pass current air speed in the initial climbout.
    • GROSS WT and SPEED display on INIT REF and APPROACH REF pages.
    • FMC random payload.
    • The inboard ailerons retract to 5 at all flap settings between 25 and 30.
    • Pump C2 supposed to stay off during the first engine start.
    • Slats position animation improved.
    • Taxi/landing lights intensity reduced.
    • Daytime red/green navlights improved.
    • Homepit EICAS refreshing issue.
    • Extra conditions for spoilers 4,5,8,9 added.
    • Reverse Thrust defaul P3D axis mapping.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus app atc avro avro vulcan beechcraft boeing boeing 747 c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna citation dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx piper pmdg prepar3d rolling cumulus sale sim-wings simworks studios taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim vflyteair virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan washington x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    GDALE14853

    Real Air Duke - Icing

    Thread Starter: GDALE14853

    Hi, I have the RealAir Beech Duke piston twin, and It's about my favourite GA twin to fly in FSX. I have had one or two issues, though, in weather...

    Last Post By: lnuss Today, 11:35 AM Go to last post
    Throttle_Up

    FSXSE - AFG YS11 panel is black. Is it possible to find an installer for it?

    Thread Starter: Throttle_Up

    Hi friends, Hope youre all keeping well during these times. Wondering if anyone could advice me. I run FSX: SE My copy of the freeware AFG...

    Last Post By: Throttle_Up Today, 11:11 AM Go to last post
    elmerfudd

    Golden Wings and Silver Wings

    Thread Starter: elmerfudd

    Does anyone know how Bill and Lynn Lyons did this? It seems an incredible piece of work. Elmer J. Fudd

    Last Post By: JSMR Today, 11:03 AM Go to last post
    westway

    Run out of available memory

    Thread Starter: westway

    I have FSX/Acceleration on Windows 10, and lately I am experiencing FSX crashes due to message that I have run out of available memory. I have plenty...

    Last Post By: stinger2k2 Today, 10:08 AM Go to last post