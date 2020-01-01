Captain Sim 767 Captain II Update

The 767 Captain II free update to Version 0.95 is available.
767 Change Log Version 0.95
New features:
- Wireless CDU support.
- CRT displays refresh rate easy setup via ACE.
Fixed:
- FMC 250/10000 speed restriction during cruise phase.
- AUTOPILOT annunciation with light, EICAS message and master caution whilst landing in MCP APP mode with the autopilot disconnected.
- The speed tape flaps 1 flap bug settings.
- The yellow maximum maneuvering speed tape should not pass current air speed in the initial climbout.
- GROSS WT and SPEED display on INIT REF and APPROACH REF pages.
- FMC random payload.
- The inboard ailerons retract to 5 at all flap settings between 25 and 30.
- Pump C2 supposed to stay off during the first engine start.
- Slats position animation improved.
- Taxi/landing lights intensity reduced.
- Daytime red/green navlights improved.
- Homepit EICAS refreshing issue.
- Extra conditions for spoilers 4,5,8,9 added.
- Reverse Thrust defaul P3D axis mapping.