Captain Sim 767 Captain II Update

The 767 Captain II free update to Version 0.95 is available.

767 Change Log Version 0.95

New features:

Wireless CDU support.

CRT displays refresh rate easy setup via ACE.

Fixed:

FMC 250/10000 speed restriction during cruise phase.

AUTOPILOT annunciation with light, EICAS message and master caution whilst landing in MCP APP mode with the autopilot disconnected.

The speed tape flaps 1 flap bug settings.

The yellow maximum maneuvering speed tape should not pass current air speed in the initial climbout.

GROSS WT and SPEED display on INIT REF and APPROACH REF pages.

FMC random payload.

The inboard ailerons retract to 5 at all flap settings between 25 and 30.

Pump C2 supposed to stay off during the first engine start.

Slats position animation improved.

Taxi/landing lights intensity reduced.

Daytime red/green navlights improved.

Homepit EICAS refreshing issue.

Extra conditions for spoilers 4,5,8,9 added.

Reverse Thrust defaul P3D axis mapping.

