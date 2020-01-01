EZdok Version 3 For Prepar3D v5 Released

EZdok Camera Version 3 Now Prepar3D v5 Compatible.

Flight One Software has released the latest version of EZdok Camera 3 which is now compatible with Prepar3D version 5.

EZdok Camera is an advanced camera and effects system and manager that enhances the pilot experience in FSX and Prepar3D v4 and v5. It offers view control in Flight Simulator for easy navigation throughout the virtual cockpit and cabin, around the aircraft, and around the Flight Simulator world. Special effects such as Dynamic Head Movements, air-frame vibrations, an EXtended turbulence module, and more are all part of EZdok Camera Version 3.

The current release version numbers (with compatible simulators) are:

3.0.1.84 (P3D v4.5/FSX/FSX Steam)

3.1.0.28 (P3D v5.x)

Both versions are included in the main installer. This new version is free for all previous version 3 customers.

Purchase EZdok Professional v3