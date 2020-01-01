Orbx TrueEarth Great Britain XP Updates

Hi all, we have made some numerous updates available for all three TrueEarth Great Britain regions for X-Plane 11.

Change Logs

GB South 1.2.0:

Add new landable helipads EGLN Longships, EGWR Wolf's Rock, EGBR Bishop's Rock, EGLW London City Heliport

Fixed ghosting buildings around London

Fixed floating Windsor Castle

Removed erroneous building spikes around Welby

Removed petrol station in the water at Dartmouth

Removed doubled Wembley stadium

Made Wembley Stadium landable

Fixed purple water issue in Barmouth

Aligned the Severn Bridge correctly

Aligned the second severn bridge correctly

Added missing mast at North Hessary

Added missing lighthouses at Scilly - St Agnes, Peninn's Head and Round Island

Removed excessive PBR effect on autogen

Added slight colour variation to trees and buildings

Added Rugeley Power Station

Added missing lake Llyn Celny, Bala, North Wales

GB Central 1.2.0:

Removed large building spikes throughout the scenery

Added Gainsborough power station

Added Bilsdale Mast

Added Westside Edge Mast

Fixed doubling up of the Mersey Gateway Bridge

Fixed alignment of Runcorn Bridge

Removed duplicated wind turbines

GB North 1.1.0:

Mesh compatibility updates for EGPN Dundee Airport (to be released soon)

Source