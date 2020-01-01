Orbx TrueEarth Great Britain XP Updates

Hi all, we have made some numerous updates available for all three TrueEarth Great Britain regions for X-Plane 11.
Change Logs
GB South 1.2.0:
- Add new landable helipads EGLN Longships, EGWR Wolf's Rock, EGBR Bishop's Rock, EGLW London City Heliport
- Fixed ghosting buildings around London
- Fixed floating Windsor Castle
- Removed erroneous building spikes around Welby
- Removed petrol station in the water at Dartmouth
- Removed doubled Wembley stadium
- Made Wembley Stadium landable
- Fixed purple water issue in Barmouth
- Aligned the Severn Bridge correctly
- Aligned the second severn bridge correctly
- Added missing mast at North Hessary
- Added missing lighthouses at Scilly - St Agnes, Peninn's Head and Round Island
- Removed excessive PBR effect on autogen
- Added slight colour variation to trees and buildings
- Added Rugeley Power Station
- Added missing lake Llyn Celny, Bala, North Wales
GB Central 1.2.0:
- Removed large building spikes throughout the scenery
- Added Gainsborough power station
- Added Bilsdale Mast
- Added Westside Edge Mast
- Fixed doubling up of the Mersey Gateway Bridge
- Fixed alignment of Runcorn Bridge
- Removed duplicated wind turbines
GB North 1.1.0:
- Mesh compatibility updates for EGPN Dundee Airport (to be released soon)