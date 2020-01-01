  • Orbx TrueEarth Great Britain XP Updates

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-14-2020 10:38 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Orbx - TrueEarth Great Britain

    Hi all, we have made some numerous updates available for all three TrueEarth Great Britain regions for X-Plane 11.

    Change Logs

    GB South 1.2.0:

    • Add new landable helipads EGLN Longships, EGWR Wolf's Rock, EGBR Bishop's Rock, EGLW London City Heliport
    • Fixed ghosting buildings around London
    • Fixed floating Windsor Castle
    • Removed erroneous building spikes around Welby
    • Removed petrol station in the water at Dartmouth
    • Removed doubled Wembley stadium
    • Made Wembley Stadium landable
    • Fixed purple water issue in Barmouth
    • Aligned the Severn Bridge correctly
    • Aligned the second severn bridge correctly
    • Added missing mast at North Hessary
    • Added missing lighthouses at Scilly - St Agnes, Peninn's Head and Round Island
    • Removed excessive PBR effect on autogen
    • Added slight colour variation to trees and buildings
    • Added Rugeley Power Station
    • Added missing lake Llyn Celny, Bala, North Wales

    GB Central 1.2.0:

    • Removed large building spikes throughout the scenery
    • Added Gainsborough power station
    • Added Bilsdale Mast
    • Added Westside Edge Mast
    • Fixed doubling up of the Mersey Gateway Bridge
    • Fixed alignment of Runcorn Bridge
    • Removed duplicated wind turbines

    GB North 1.1.0:

    • Mesh compatibility updates for EGPN Dundee Airport (to be released soon)

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus app atc avro avro vulcan beechcraft boeing boeing 747 c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna citation dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx piper pmdg prepar3d rolling cumulus sale sim-wings simworks studios taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim vflyteair virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan washington x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    GDALE14853

    Real Air Duke - Icing

    Thread Starter: GDALE14853

    Hi, I have the RealAir Beech Duke piston twin, and It's about my favourite GA twin to fly in FSX. I have had one or two issues, though, in weather...

    Last Post By: lnuss Today, 11:35 AM Go to last post
    Throttle_Up

    FSXSE - AFG YS11 panel is black. Is it possible to find an installer for it?

    Thread Starter: Throttle_Up

    Hi friends, Hope youre all keeping well during these times. Wondering if anyone could advice me. I run FSX: SE My copy of the freeware AFG...

    Last Post By: Throttle_Up Today, 11:11 AM Go to last post
    elmerfudd

    Golden Wings and Silver Wings

    Thread Starter: elmerfudd

    Does anyone know how Bill and Lynn Lyons did this? It seems an incredible piece of work. Elmer J. Fudd

    Last Post By: JSMR Today, 11:03 AM Go to last post
    westway

    Run out of available memory

    Thread Starter: westway

    I have FSX/Acceleration on Windows 10, and lately I am experiencing FSX crashes due to message that I have run out of available memory. I have plenty...

    Last Post By: stinger2k2 Today, 10:08 AM Go to last post